CLAUDIA LOURIDO-HABIB

Jun 21, 2024

Dr. Claudia Lourido-HabibDr. Claudia Lourido-HabibClaudia Lourido-Habib has been appointed president of Ventura College in California. She serves as the president of Porterville College in California. Lourido-Habib holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from California State University, Fresno, in instructional technology from National University, and a Doctorate in Education from California State University, Fresno.

