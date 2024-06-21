Claudia Lourido-Habib has been appointed president of Ventura College in California. She serves as the president of Porterville College in California. Lourido-Habib holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from California State University, Fresno, in instructional technology from National University, and a Doctorate in Education from California State University, Fresno.
CLAUDIA LOURIDO-HABIB
Jun 21, 2024
