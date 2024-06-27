Rae Ette Newman has been appointed dean of the College of Education at Eastern Oregon University. She served as interim dean. Newman holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, as well as a master’s and Ph.D. in special education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
RAE ETTE NEWMAN
Jun 27, 2024
