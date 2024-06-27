Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RAE ETTE NEWMAN

Jun 27, 2024

Dr. Rae Ette NewmanDr. Rae Ette NewmanRae Ette Newman has been appointed dean of the College of Education at Eastern Oregon University. She served as interim dean. Newman holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, as well as a master’s and Ph.D. in special education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

