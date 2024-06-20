Andy Bowne has been named president for Tarrant County College Southeast Campus in Arlington, Texas. He served as president of Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas. Bowne holds a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning as well as master’s and doctorate degrees in educational leadership from Western Michigan University.
