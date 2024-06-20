Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ANDY BOWNE

Jun 20, 2024

Dr. Andy BowneDr. Andy BowneAndy Bowne has been named president for Tarrant County College Southeast Campus in Arlington, Texas. He served as president of Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas. Bowne holds a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning as well as master’s and doctorate degrees in educational leadership from Western Michigan University.

