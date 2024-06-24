Vidyanidhi “Vinnie” Rege has been named dean of the Bristol Community College New Bedford Campus. He served as the dean of dusiness and experiential education. Rege Dr. Rege holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant, and catering management from the Baltimore International College, a master’s in service management from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in hospitality management from Iowa State University.
VIDYANIDHI REGE
Jun 24, 2024
