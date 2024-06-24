Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

VIDYANIDHI REGE

Jun 24, 2024

Dr. Vidyanidhi “Vinnie” RegeDr. Vidyanidhi “Vinnie” RegeVidyanidhi “Vinnie” Rege has been named dean of the Bristol Community College New Bedford Campus. He served as the dean of dusiness and experiential education. Rege Dr. Rege holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant, and catering management from the Baltimore International College, a master’s in service management from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in hospitality management from Iowa State University.

