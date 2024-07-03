Carmen S. Dixon has been appointed dean of the School of Education at Capital University. She serves as an associate professor of education. Dixon holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio University, a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Ohio University.
CARMEN S. DIXON
Jul 3, 2024
