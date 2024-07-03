Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CARMEN S. DIXON

Jul 3, 2024

Dr. Carmen S. DixonDr. Carmen S. DixonCarmen S. Dixon has been appointed dean of the School of Education at Capital University. She serves as an associate professor of education. Dixon holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio University, a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Ohio University.

