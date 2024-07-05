Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ANTHONY E. JONES

Jul 5, 2024

Dr. Anthony E. JonesDr. Anthony E. JonesAnthony E. Jones has been named vice president for diversity and inclusion at Centre College. He served as chief diversity officer at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in art and information systems from Mount Union College, now the University of Mount Union, as well as a master’s in student personnel and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy studies, both from Eastern Kentucky University.

Suggested for You
Dr. Wendi W. Tostenson
On the Move
WENDI W. TOSTENSON
Dr. Carmen S. Dixon
On the Move
CARMEN S. DIXON
Julio Galindo
On the Move
JULIO GALINDO
Crystal Churchwell Evans
On the Move
CRYSTAL CHURCHWELL EVANS
Related Stories
Dr. Wendi W. Tostenson
On the Move
WENDI W. TOSTENSON
Dr. Carmen S. Dixon
On the Move
CARMEN S. DIXON
Julio Galindo
On the Move
JULIO GALINDO
Crystal Churchwell Evans
On the Move
CRYSTAL CHURCHWELL EVANS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Image Management Specialist/UKHC
University of Kentucky
Analyst, IT Senior Reporting
Austin Community College
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Court Reporting Full-Time Instructor
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers