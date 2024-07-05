Anthony E. Jones has been named vice president for diversity and inclusion at Centre College. He served as chief diversity officer at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in art and information systems from Mount Union College, now the University of Mount Union, as well as a master’s in student personnel and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy studies, both from Eastern Kentucky University.
ANTHONY E. JONES
Jul 5, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More