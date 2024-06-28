Ashlee Spannagel has been appointed vice chancellor for workforce development for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She served as dean of career and technical education and workforce development at Southeastern Community College. Spannagel holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in plant, soil science, and agricultural systems - agricultural education from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, as well as an Ed.D. in educational leadership and management from Capella University.
ASHLEE SPANNAGEL
Jun 28, 2024
