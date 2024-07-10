Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ANGELA W. PETERS

Jul 10, 2024

Dr. Angela W. PetersDr. Angela W. PetersAngela W. Peters has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Voorhees University. She served as chief academic officer and provost and vice president of academic affairs at Albany (Georgia) State University. Peters holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry from Hampton University and a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of South Carolina, Columbia.

