Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DAVID BLACKWELL

Jul 15, 2024

Dr. David BlackwellDr. David BlackwellDavid Blackwell has been named Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida. He served as associate dean for professional graduate programs at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics. Blackwell holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a doctorate in finance from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Suggested for You
Dr. Bárbara Brizuela
On the Move
BÁRBARA BRIZUELA
Dr. Josh Novak
On the Move
JOSH NOVAK
Dr. Anthony Cruz
On the Move
ANTHONY CRUZ
Dr. Angela W. Peters
On the Move
ANGELA W. PETERS
Related Stories
Dr. Bárbara Brizuela
On the Move
BÁRBARA BRIZUELA
Dr. Josh Novak
On the Move
JOSH NOVAK
Dr. Anthony Cruz
On the Move
ANTHONY CRUZ
Dr. Angela W. Peters
On the Move
ANGELA W. PETERS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Tenure-Track Faculty Positions (Open Rank)
Florida A&M University-Florida State University College of Engineering
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean for the School of Health Services
Anthem Executive
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Tenure-Track Faculty Position Assistant Professor of Middle East and North African (MENA) Studies
Soka University of America
Court Reporting Full-Time Instructor
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers