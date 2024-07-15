David Blackwell has been named Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida. He served as associate dean for professional graduate programs at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics. Blackwell holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a doctorate in finance from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
