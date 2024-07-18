Tamara K. Taylor has been appointed director of the Career and Professional Development Center at Florida A&M University. She served as the director of Career Education and senior assistant director for Career Coaching and Student Belonging at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Florida A&M and a master’s in education from the University of Miami.
TAMARA K. TAYLOR
Jul 18, 2024
