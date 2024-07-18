Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TAMARA K. TAYLOR

Jul 18, 2024

Tamara K. Taylor has been appointed director of the Career and Professional Development Center at Florida A&M University. She served as the director of Career Education and senior assistant director for Career Coaching and Student Belonging at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Florida A&M and a master’s in education from the University of Miami.

Suggested for You
Harry L. Allen
On the Move
HARRY L. ALLEN
Dr. Richard Johnson
On the Move
RICHARD JOHNSON
Dr. Jennifer Ernst
On the Move
JENNIFER ERNST
Dr. David Blackwell
On the Move
DAVID BLACKWELL
Related Stories
Harry L. Allen
On the Move
HARRY L. ALLEN
Dr. Richard Johnson
On the Move
RICHARD JOHNSON
Dr. Jennifer Ernst
On the Move
JENNIFER ERNST
Dr. David Blackwell
On the Move
DAVID BLACKWELL
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Analyst, IT Senior Reporting
Austin Community College
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Tenure-Track Faculty Position Assistant Professor of Middle East and North African (MENA) Studies
Soka University of America
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers