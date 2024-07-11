Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JOSH NOVAK

Jul 11, 2024

Dr. Josh NovakDr. Josh NovakJosh Novak has been appointed vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Butler County Community College in Pennsylvania. He served as dean at the college, leading student services and resources. Novak holds a a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from now-Pennsylvania Western University at Edinboro, a master’s in college student personnel administration from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pittsburgh.

