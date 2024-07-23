Ruben Puente has been appointed chief of public safety and security at Dallas College in Texas. He served as assistant director of police for the University of Texas System. Puente, a certified court mediator, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Master of Liberal Arts from Southern Methodist University, and a Master of Professional Development in criminal justice from Dallas Baptist University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
RUBEN PUENTE
Jul 23, 2024
