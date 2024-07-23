Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RUBEN PUENTE

Jul 23, 2024

Ruben PuenteRuben PuenteRuben Puente has been appointed chief of public safety and security at Dallas College in Texas. He served as assistant director of police for the University of Texas System. Puente, a certified court mediator, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Master of Liberal Arts from Southern Methodist University, and a Master of Professional Development in criminal justice from Dallas Baptist University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

