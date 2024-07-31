Trineice Robinson-Martin has been named chair of the ensemble department at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. She served as a faculty member at Princeton University. Robinson-Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in improvised music studies from San Jose State University and a Master of Music degree in jazz studies from Indiana University-Bloomington as well as a master’s and doctorate in music and music education from Teachers College, Columbia University.
TRINEICE ROBINSON-MARTIN
Jul 31, 2024
