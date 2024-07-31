Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TRINEICE ROBINSON-MARTIN

Jul 31, 2024

Dr. Trineice Robinson-MartinDr. Trineice Robinson-MartinTrineice Robinson-Martin has been named chair of the ensemble department at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. She served as a faculty member at Princeton University. Robinson-Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in improvised music studies from San Jose State University and a Master of Music degree in jazz studies from Indiana University-Bloomington as well as a master’s and doctorate in music and music education from Teachers College, Columbia University.

Suggested for You
Dr. Lenora Helm Hammonds
On the Move
LENORA HELM HAMMONDS
Dr. Maria A. Pharr
On the Move
MARIA A. PHARR
Lee Lambert
On the Move
LEE LAMBERT
Dr. Lutricia Harrison
On the Move
LUTRICIA HARRISON
Related Stories
Dr. Lenora Helm Hammonds
On the Move
LENORA HELM HAMMONDS
Dr. Maria A. Pharr
On the Move
MARIA A. PHARR
Lee Lambert
On the Move
LEE LAMBERT
Dr. Lutricia Harrison
On the Move
LUTRICIA HARRISON
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Tenure-Track Positions
Alabama School of Law
Faculty, Accounting
Austin Community College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Academic Advisor
California State University, Northridge
Director, Student Health Center
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers