KELLI SHUMAN

Johnny Jackson
Aug 1, 2024

Kelli ShumanKelli ShumanKelli Shuman has been named associate vice president and chief human resources officer at Carnegie Mellon University. She served as associate vice president for human resources and chief human resources officer at Elon University. Shuman holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resource management from Black Hills State University as well as a master’s in administration and human resource management from the University of South Dakota.

The trusted source for all job seekers