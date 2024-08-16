Jared Burns has been appointed vice chancellor of people, culture, and technology services at the San Diego Community College District. He served as associate vice president of human resources at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Burns holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and gerontology from William Carey University, a master’s in human resources management from Webster University, and a doctorate in community college leadership from Mississippi State University as well as a law degree from Taft School of Law at Santa Ana.
JARED BURNS
Aug 16, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More