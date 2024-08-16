Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JARED BURNS

Aug 16, 2024

Dr. Jared BurnsDr. Jared BurnsJared Burns has been appointed vice chancellor of people, culture, and technology services at the San Diego Community College District. He served as associate vice president of human resources at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Burns holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and gerontology from William Carey University, a master’s in human resources management from Webster University, and a doctorate in community college leadership from Mississippi State University as well as a law degree from Taft School of Law at Santa Ana.

Suggested for You
Kari Young
On the Move
KARI YOUNG
Dr. Jessica Snowden
On the Move
JESSICA SNOWDEN
Dr. Carla Panzella
On the Move
CARLA PANZELLA
Layla Merrifield
On the Move
LAYLA MERRIFIELD
Related Stories
Kari Young
On the Move
KARI YOUNG
Dr. Jessica Snowden
On the Move
JESSICA SNOWDEN
Dr. Carla Panzella
On the Move
CARLA PANZELLA
Layla Merrifield
On the Move
LAYLA MERRIFIELD
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Vice President for Financial Services and Operations
Prince George's Community College
IT Systems Administrator
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Tenure-Track Faculty Position
Duke University, The Fuqua School of Business
University of Michigan LSA Collegiate Fellowship Program
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers