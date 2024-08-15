Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JESSICA SNOWDEN

Aug 15, 2024

Dr. Jessica SnowdenDr. Jessica SnowdenJessica Snowden has been named vice chancellor for research at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Snowden holds master’s degrees in health professions teaching and technology and in clinical and translational research from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha as well as a medical degree from Texas A&M College of Medicine.

