Jessica Snowden has been named vice chancellor for research at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Snowden holds master’s degrees in health professions teaching and technology and in clinical and translational research from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha as well as a medical degree from Texas A&M College of Medicine.
JESSICA SNOWDEN
Aug 15, 2024
