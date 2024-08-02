Robert Budach has been appointed vice president of administrative services at Mesa Community College. He served as senior director of asset management, contracts, and compliance at Arizona State University. Budach holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and psychology from Augustana College in Illinois, an MBA from the ASU W.P. Carey School of Business, and a Master of Leadership Studies degree from North Central College.
