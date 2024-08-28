Erika Thompson has been appointed associate director of the Center for African and African American Studies at Rice University in Texas. She served as the community liaison for the African American History Research Center at the Gregory School within the Houston Public Library system. Thompson holds a master’s in Africana studies from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and a master’s in American Studies from the University of Maryland.
ERIKA THOMPSON
Aug 28, 2024
