MATTHEW R. GOODMAN

Aug 30, 2024

Matthew R. GoodmanMatthew R. GoodmanMatthew R. Goodman has been appointed director of bands at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. He served as head band director at Handley High School in Roanoke, Alabama, and as director of bands for Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama. Goodman holds a bachelor’s degree from Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina and a master’s in music education from Alabama A&M University.

