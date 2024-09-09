Kevin Wade has been named vice chancellor for student affairs at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina. He served as the associate vice chancellor of student, alumni, and constituent engagement at Elizabeth City State University. Wade holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Elizabeth City State University, a master’s in public administration from Troy University in Alabama, and a doctorate in education from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.
