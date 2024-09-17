Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CHARMAINE MADISON

Sep 17, 2024

Dr. Charmaine MadisonDr. Charmaine MadisonCharmaine Madison has been named vice president of information services and chief information officer at George Mason University. She served as deputy chief of the IT Enterprise Group at the Central Intelligence Agency. Madison holds an MBA from Saint Leo University, a master’s in information technology from the Florida Institute of Technology, a master’s in national security studies from the National War College, and a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University.

