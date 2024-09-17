Charmaine Madison has been named vice president of information services and chief information officer at George Mason University. She served as deputy chief of the IT Enterprise Group at the Central Intelligence Agency. Madison holds an MBA from Saint Leo University, a master’s in information technology from the Florida Institute of Technology, a master’s in national security studies from the National War College, and a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University.
CHARMAINE MADISON
Sep 17, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More