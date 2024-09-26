Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr. has been appointed the inaugural Vice President of Diversity, Reconciliation, and Unity at Jessup University, a private Christian University in Rocklin, California.

Lovelace is the Founding Pastor of Center of Praise in Sacramento and has served as an adjunct professor at Biola University. He holds a Ph.D. in Intercultural Studies from the Cook School of Intercultural Studies, Biola University, as well as degrees from American River College, Oral Roberts University, University of Oklahoma, and Talbot School of Theology. He is also an inductee of the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. International Board of Preachers and Collegium Scholars at Morehouse College.