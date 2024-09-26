Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

PARNELL M. LOVELACE, JR.

Sep 26, 2024

Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr. has been appointed the inaugural Vice President of Diversity, Reconciliation, and Unity at Jessup University, a private Christian University in Rocklin, California.Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace, JrDr. Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr

Lovelace is the Founding Pastor of Center of Praise in Sacramento and has served as an adjunct professor at Biola University.  He holds a Ph.D. in Intercultural Studies from the Cook School of Intercultural Studies, Biola University, as well as degrees from American River College, Oral Roberts University, University of Oklahoma, and Talbot School of Theology. He is also an inductee of the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. International Board of Preachers and Collegium Scholars at Morehouse College.

Suggested for You
Dr. Cory Clasemann
On the Move
CORY CLASEMANN
Michelle Kirkham
On the Move
MICHELLE KIRKHAM
Dr. Charmaine Madison
On the Move
CHARMAINE MADISON
Dr. Robert Pimentel
On the Move
ROBERT PIMENTEL
Related Stories
Dr. Vernon B. Harper Jr
On the Move
VERNON B. HARPER JR
June Yu
On the Move
JUNE YU
Thomas N. Flagg
On the Move
THOMAS N. FLAGG
Karen A. Bell
On the Move
KAREN A. BELL
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant/Associate Professor of Journalism
Southern Methodist University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Professor, Public Health (Kinesiology)
California Polytechnic State University, Pomona
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Executive Director of the Foundation
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers