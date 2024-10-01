Gretchen Groggel Ralston has been appointed vice president and general counsel at Smith College in Massachusetts.

Groggel Ralston previously served in a similar role at Simmons University, a women-focused university in Boston.

In her role as the college’s primary legal resource and a key member of the president’s team, Groggel Ralston will provide an overall vision for an array of legal services and counsel as well as the leadership and execution of Smith’s legal strategy.

Groggel Ralston has a bachelor’s degree from Colby College and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, where she served as an articles editor for the Berkeley Journal of African-American Law and Policy, as a member of the Ecology Law Quarterly, and as co-president of the Boalt Hall Women’s Association. She was in private practice before joining Simmons.