Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

GRETCHEN GROGGEL RALSTON

Oct 1, 2024

Gretchen Groggel Ralston has been appointed vice president and general counsel at Smith College in Massachusetts.

Groggel Ralston previously served in a similar role at Simmons University, a women-focused university in Boston. Gretchen Groggel RalstonGretchen Groggel Ralston

In her role as the college’s primary legal resource and a key member of the president’s team, Groggel Ralston will provide an overall vision for an array of legal services and counsel as well as the leadership and execution of Smith’s legal strategy.

Groggel Ralston has a bachelor’s degree from Colby College and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, where she served as an articles editor for the Berkeley Journal of African-American Law and Policy, as a member of the Ecology Law Quarterly, and as co-president of the Boalt Hall Women’s Association. She was in private practice before joining Simmons.

Suggested for You
Dr. Kavita Bala
On the Move
KAVITA BALA
Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr
On the Move
PARNELL M. LOVELACE, JR.
Dr. Cory Clasemann
On the Move
CORY CLASEMANN
Michelle Kirkham
On the Move
MICHELLE KIRKHAM
Related Stories
Dr. Adrian Vega
On the Move
ADRIAN VEGA
Dr. Kavita Bala
On the Move
KAVITA BALA
Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr
On the Move
PARNELL M. LOVELACE, JR.
Dr. Vernon B. Harper Jr
On the Move
VERNON B. HARPER JR
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Faculty Position in Infectious Diseases of Animals and Humans
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Assistant Professor of Biology - Vertebrate Biologist
Trinity College - Biology
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Adjunct Faculty, RN to BSN Professional Nursing
Austin Community College
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers