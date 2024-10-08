Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LEAH VANTERPOOL

Oct 8, 2024

Leah Vanterpool has been named Vice President of Administration & Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the University of the Virgin Islands.

Her appointment is effective October 28.Dr. Leah VanterpoolDr. Leah Vanterpool

Vanterpool, a business and financial professional with over 30 years of experience, will lead the University’s financial operations and strategic planning, ensuring sustainable growth and fiscal responsibility.

Over the course of her career, Vanterpool has held numerous high-level positions in various industries, including health care, manufacturing, communications, energy, and government.

Vanterpool earned a Ph.D. and dual master's degrees in business administration, accounting and financial management from DeVry University. 

