JUAN J. CASTILLO

Oct 10, 2024

Juan J. Castillo has been named the Acting President of Texas A&M International University in Laredo, effective immediately. Castillo, who has served as the Vice President for Finance and Administration at TAMIU since 2008, will oversee the university’s operations following the unexpected passing of President Pablo Arenaz. Juan J. CastilloJuan J. Castillo

Castillo brings more than 30 years of management experience, having held key roles in both higher education and the corporate sector. As TAMIU’s CFO, he successfully managed the university’s financial operations, overseeing budget planning, compliance and the development of new facilities. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing various administrative functions and fostering collaborations within the university community.

Prior to his tenure at TAMIU, Castillo held several leadership positions at Lone Star College-CyFair, where he managed business operations and auxiliary services, and worked to enhance student services and financial operations. His educational background includes a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

