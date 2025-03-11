Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Marie Hardin

Mar 11, 2025

Marie HardinDr. Marie HardinMarie Hardin, who has led the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at Pennsylvania State University since 2014 and has been a member of the Penn State faculty since 2003, was announced as the 10th president of Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Hardin will begin work at Quinnipiac on July 1. Hardin’s research has focused on issues of diversity, ethics and professionalism in sports journalism.

A first-generation college student, Hardin earned a Ph.D. in mass communication from the University of Georgia, an M.A. in communication from Georgia State University, and a B.A. in theology from Ambassador College, Pasadena, Calif.

