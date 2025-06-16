Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

ARAVIND CHANDRASEKARAN

Jun 16, 2025

1920 AravindchandrasekaranARAVIND CHANDRASEKARAN was appointed to a two-year term as interim dean of the Max M. Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University, effective June 1. He also will hold the John W. Berry, Sr. Chair in Business. Chandrasekaran joined the faculty at OSU in 2009 and served as the college’ssenior associate dean and Fisher Distinguished Professor of Operations.Chandrasekaran’s research focuses on health care operations, product and process innovation, AI and operational excellence, and organizational learning and ambidexterity. His research has been published in top operations management journals, including Management Science, Manufacturing & Service Operations Management (MSOM), Journal of Operations Management, Production and Operations Management, as well as other premier journals including Information Systems Research, Journal of General Internal Medicine, Journal of Surgical Research and Harvard Business Review. He earned a Ph.D.in Business Administration and a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He received a B.S., Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering at Anna University in India.

 

