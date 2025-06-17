Jennifer Chatman has been named dean of UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Chatman, who has served as interim dean since last July, will assume the new role July 1, 2025.

Chatman currently serves as the Paul J. Cortese Distinguished Professor of Management. She joined Haas in 1993 and has since taught courses on executive leadership and organizational behavior. Throughout her career at Haas, she has held a number of leadership positions including associate dean of academic affairs and associate dean of learning strategies.

Chatman holds a B.A. in psychology and a Ph.D. in business administration from UC Berkeley.