Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

JENNIFER CHATMAN

Jun 17, 2025

Dr. Jennifer ChatmanDr. Jennifer ChatmanJennifer Chatman has been named dean of UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Chatman, who has served as interim dean since last July, will assume the new role July 1, 2025.

Chatman currently serves as the Paul J. Cortese Distinguished Professor of Management. She joined Haas in 1993 and has since taught courses on executive leadership and organizational behavior. Throughout her career at Haas, she has held a number of leadership positions including associate dean of academic affairs and associate dean of learning strategies.

Chatman holds a B.A. in psychology and a Ph.D. in business administration from UC Berkeley.

Suggested for You
1920 Aravindchandrasekaran
On the Move
ARAVIND CHANDRASEKARAN
Agnihotri Raj 0
On the Move
RAJ AGNIHOTRI
Dr. Phokeng M. Dailey
On the Move
PHOKENG M. DAILEY
Dr. Martin Pollio
On the Move
MARTIN POLLIO
Related Stories
1920 Aravindchandrasekaran
On the Move
ARAVIND CHANDRASEKARAN
Agnihotri Raj 0
On the Move
RAJ AGNIHOTRI
Dr. Phokeng M. Dailey
On the Move
PHOKENG M. DAILEY
Dr. Martin Pollio
On the Move
MARTIN POLLIO
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Coordinator of Administrative Services Libraries
Miami University
President and Vice-Chancellor
University of Waterloo
Deputy General Counsel
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Austin Community College
Instructor or Assistant Teaching Professor
Emporia State University
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
California State University, Fullerton
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers