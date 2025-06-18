Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

ALEXIA HUDSON-WARD

Jun 18, 2025

Dr. Alexia Hudson-WardDr. Alexia Hudson-WardGeorgetown University has appointed Alexia Hudson-Ward as the new university librarian and dean of the library. Hudson-Ward will begin her role on Aug. 30, 2025. Hudson-Ward currently serves as the associate director of research, learning and strategic partnerships at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Libraries. 

At Georgetown, Hudson-Ward will serve as the chief administrative officer for the Georgetown University Library, which holds 3.5 million volumes and extensive collections and offers research and information services for students and faculty. 

Hudson-Ward is also the incoming president-elect of the Association of College and Research Libraries and was elected to the American Antiquarian Society in recognition of her achievements in preserving and amplifying African American history.

Hudson-Ward is a graduate of Temple University and holds a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh and a doctorate in library and information science from Simmons University.

