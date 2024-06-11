Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Molloy University Awarded $3.5M Grant to Promote Minorities in STEM

Johnny Jackson
Jun 11, 2024

Molloy University has received a $3.5 million, five-year grant from the National Science Foundation’s Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation (LSAMP) Program.

Dr. James LentiniDr. James Lentini“This partnership and collaboration for a grant among seven Catholic universities is unique, creative, and noteworthy,” said Dr. James Lentini, president of Molloy University, which is part of an alliance of seven member institutions from the Lower Hudson Valley Catholic Colleges and Universities Consortium comprising 10 private Catholic colleges and universities across New York State.

The seven institutions taking part in LSAMP include Molloy, Manhattan College, Mount Saint Mary College, St. Francis College, St. John’s University, St. Joseph’s University New York, and St. Thomas Aquinas College.

“The multifaceted goal of the grant is to support underrepresented minority students in STEM,” said Lentini. “This is important and valuable for the communities and populations we serve. It is good for the region.”

LSAMP is expected to use a comprehensive approach to STEM learning ecosystem to impact STEM student development and retention. The grant program provides funding to alliances that implement comprehensive, evidence-based, innovative, and sustained strategies that ultimately result in the graduation of well-prepared, highly competitive students from LSAMP populations who pursue graduate studies or careers in STEM, while supporting knowledge generation, knowledge utilization, assessment of program impacts, dissemination activities and dissemination of scholarly research into the field.

