Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NSF Grants Fund STEM Education Equity in Houston

Walter Hudson
Oct 16, 2024

The University of Houston has received two new grants designed to address barriers that prevent low-income and underrepresented students from pursuing STEM education. The funding of two projects – one addressing postdoctoral researchers preparing for engineering/STEM education careers and one supporting youngsters - will build upon the community partnership between UH and Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, says university officials.

The $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) will support a new evidence-based postdoc training program for a cohort of three STEM education postdoctoral fellows at the University of Houston and will leverage existing collaborations between the project team and partners in Houston’s underserved communities, particularly within the city’s historic Third Ward.Stem%20 Seba%20newsroom%20 (002)

“Literature has shown that postdocs have experienced discrimination, harassment, job insecurity, and gaps remain in understanding how to best support postdocs, especially those underrepresented/underserved in STEM careers,” said Dr. Jerrod A. Henderson, an assistant professor in the William A. Brookshire Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, who is leading the two projects. “While research training and publication have traditionally been the standard for STEM research training programs, these experiences, especially for postdoctoral fellows, often lack structured and formal community support. Because many postdocs transition into positions that involve teaching, communication and mentoring, effective education in these areas should be the standard.” 

The $1.9 million collaborative grant from the NSF will support a new research focus for the St. Elmo Brady STEM Academy founded by Henderson and Dr. Rick Greer, a K-12 education specialist and program director in the Cullen College of Engineering. The academy brings together underrepresented youth to expose, engage, and empower them to become the next generation of scientists, engineers, and mathematicians.

According to university officials, the grant will support the academy’s engineering learning environment, which is grounded in the Framework for P12 engineering learning, and the project research, which will be led by Henderson, Greer, Horton Jr. and Christopher Wright of Drexel University. 

“The intervention seeks to help re-envision how engineering looks, who leads it, and whose ways of knowing are valued,” said Henderson. “At the same time, the research will explore how aspects of this informal engineering environment support the engineering identities of participating youth and their families.”

Suggested for You
North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
STEM
N.C. A&T to Implement STEM Graduate Student Program with NSF Grant
Dr. Zhongbo Kang, associate professor of physics who will head the program at UCLA.
Latest News
Federal Grant to Help California Diversity Field of Nuclear Physics
Anthony Poindexter
Sports
In Turn of Events, Anthony Poindexter Will Remain at Penn State
Image
Latest News
Scholarship Created to Diversify Veterinary Profession
Related Stories
Defense Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Education Consortium (DSEC) seeks to enhance STEM education nationwide.
STEM
RTI Receives $190M Cooperative Agreement for Defense STEM Education Consortium
Sj Teaser 2
STEM
Molloy University Awarded $3.5M Grant to Promote Minorities in STEM
Dr. Arati Prabhakar
STEM
Industry and STEMM Leaders Convene for White House Summit
Dr. Deirdre Donovan
STEM
Wentworth Institute of Technology to Drop Pre-Calculus Admissions Requirement for STEM Programs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant/Associate Professor - Communication, Journalism and Media
Shippensburg University
Faculty Positions - School of Arts and Sciences
Tufts University - School of Arts and Sciences
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy
Hofstra University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers