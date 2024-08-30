Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RTI Receives $190M Cooperative Agreement for Defense STEM Education Consortium

Johnny Jackson
Aug 30, 2024

Dr. Rebecca StanleyDr. Rebecca StanleyThe nonprofit research institute RTI International has entered a 10-year, $190 million agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in an initiative to enhance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

"To build the STEM workforce of tomorrow, we need to offer students meaningful experiences that connect them with real-world careers and help them see STEM careers as achievable and exciting," said RTI education consultant Dr. Rebecca Stanley, also chair of the initiative’s Defense STEM Education Consortium.

RTI oversees consortium management, operations, communications, and alumni engagement and collaborates with 28 organizations on behalf of DoD STEM to advance STEM education programs and engage the STEM workforce. The programs aim to bridge gaps in underserved communities, where STEM education and career opportunities may be lacking.

"We are eager to continue collaborating with our partners to boost interest in STEM and strengthen career pathways for students,” said Stanley of the consortium, which provides K-16 students and educators with access to innovative STEM learning experiences.

RTI will receive an initial award of up to $37 million over a two-year base period, with the possibility of four two-year option periods of up to $39 million per period. Awards to the remaining partner organizations will be announced in the coming months.

