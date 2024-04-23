School: University of Mississippi

Major: Psychology

Year: Senior



University of Mississippi psychology major Madison Scott is exceptional as a student and athlete of character, according to Yolett McPhee- McCuin, head coach of Ole Miss Women’s Basketball. As a point guard and forward, Scott was a First Team SEC All-Conference Basketball Selection and participant in USA Basketball. Away from the sport, she advocates for youth development in ways such as volunteering at local elementary schools and taking part in literacy programs. McPhee-McCuin said, “she has demonstrated her passion towards impacting children through the establishment of her own foundation, ‘I Am Madi Scott,’ that emphasizes creating community outreach initiatives for youth in her native Virgin Islands.”