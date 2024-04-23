Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Madison Scott

Apr 23, 2024

School: University of Mississippi 
Major: Psychology
Year: Senior

University of Mississippi psychology major Madison Scott is exceptional as a student and athlete of character, according to Yolett McPhee- McCuin, head coach of Ole Miss Women’s Basketball. As a point guard and forward, Scott was a First Team SEC All-Conference Basketball Selection and participant in USA Basketball. Away from the sport, she advocates for youth development in ways such as volunteering at local elementary schools and taking part in literacy programs. McPhee-McCuin said, “she has demonstrated her passion towards impacting children through the establishment of her own foundation, ‘I Am Madi Scott,’ that emphasizes creating community outreach initiatives for youth in her native Virgin Islands.” 

Suggested for You
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
Natasha Kim
Female Sport Finalists
Natasha Kim
Vanessa Deniz
Female Sport Finalists
Vanessa Deniz
Mc Kenzie Long 2023
Female Sport Finalists
McKenzie Long
Related Stories
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
Natasha Kim
Female Sport Finalists
Natasha Kim
Vanessa Deniz
Female Sport Finalists
Vanessa Deniz
Mc Kenzie Long 2023
Female Sport Finalists
McKenzie Long
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Chair Of The H. Milton Stewart School Of Industrail & Systems Engineering Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Open Rank Faculty
Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics