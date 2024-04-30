School: Duke University

Major: Psychology

Year: Senior





Duke University runner Job Trahan set school records during the 2022 Texas Relays as a member of the Blue Devils’ 4x200m (1:25.03) and 4x400m (3:09.02) teams. But that is not the psychology major’s only team-oriented accomplishment. Trahan is a member of Duke's United Black Athletes, which advocates for justice and equality. He has maintained academic excellence, while serving on Duke's DEIB Committee (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) and its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as well as on the ACC's SAAC. "Job is an empathetic and compassionate individual that truly cares about other people,” said Shawn Wilbourn, head coach and director of track and field and cross country at Duke. “He has been an asset to our men’s program.”