Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Job Trahan

Apr 30, 2024

School: Duke University
Major: Psychology
Year: Senior

Duke University runner Job Trahan set school records during the 2022 Texas Relays as a member of the Blue Devils’ 4x200m (1:25.03) and 4x400m (3:09.02) teams. But that is not the psychology major’s only team-oriented accomplishment. Trahan is a member of Duke's United Black Athletes, which advocates for justice and equality. He has maintained academic excellence, while serving on Duke's DEIB Committee (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) and its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as well as on the ACC's SAAC. "Job is an empathetic and compassionate individual that truly cares about other people,” said Shawn Wilbourn, head coach and director of track and field and cross country at Duke. “He has been an asset to our men’s program.” 

Read Next
Dillon Jones
Male Sport Finalists
Dillon Jones
April 30, 2024
Suggested for You
Dillon Jones
Male Sport Finalists
Dillon Jones
Marcus Caldeira
Male Sport Finalists
Marcus Caldeira
Tyler Williamson
Male Sport Finalists
Tyler Williamson
Related Stories
Dillon Jones
Male Sport Finalists
Dillon Jones
Marcus Caldeira
Male Sport Finalists
Marcus Caldeira
Tyler Williamson
Male Sport Finalists
Tyler Williamson
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Faculty Clinic Director, Health Services
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Tenure-track Indigenous Business Scholar
Queen's University, Smith School of Business
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Open Rank Faculty
Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics