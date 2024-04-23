School: Georgia Tech

Major: Business Administration

Year: Senior



Georgia Tech business administration major Myles Collins claims Dean's List accolades and recognition as a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient. The men’s cross-country athlete has the honor of being named to the 2023 CSC Academic All-District Team and the 2023 ACC All-Academic Indoor Track and Field Team. Collins’s fellow Yellow Jackets also laud his efforts in non-academic, non-athletic pursuits. Through volunteerism, the service-minded runner advocates for voter awareness, clean neighborhoods, and food access. “Myles is an incredibly driven and competitive individual with a work ethic to match,” said Alan Drosky, head coach of the men’s and women’s cross-country teams at Georgia Tech. “His character, attitude, and caring permeates his approach to sports and life, and make him the complete team player.”