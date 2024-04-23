Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Myles Collins

Apr 23, 2024

School: Georgia Tech
Major: Business Administration
Year: Senior

Georgia Tech business administration major Myles Collins claims Dean's List accolades and recognition as a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient. The men’s cross-country athlete has the honor of being named to the 2023 CSC Academic All-District Team and the 2023 ACC All-Academic Indoor Track and Field Team. Collins’s fellow Yellow Jackets also laud his efforts in non-academic, non-athletic pursuits. Through volunteerism, the service-minded runner advocates for voter awareness, clean neighborhoods, and food access. “Myles is an incredibly driven and competitive individual with a work ethic to match,” said Alan Drosky, head coach of the men’s and women’s cross-country teams at Georgia Tech. “His character, attitude, and caring permeates his approach to sports and life, and make him the complete team player.” 

Suggested for You
Chase Griffin
Male Sport Finalists
Chase Griffin
Dillon Jones
Male Sport Finalists
Dillon Jones
Marcus Caldeira
Male Sport Finalists
Marcus Caldeira
Jacori Teemer
Male Sport Finalists
Jacori Teemer
Related Stories
Chase Griffin
Male Sport Finalists
Chase Griffin
Dillon Jones
Male Sport Finalists
Dillon Jones
Marcus Caldeira
Male Sport Finalists
Marcus Caldeira
Jacori Teemer
Male Sport Finalists
Jacori Teemer
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Business Systems Analyst
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Business Systems Analyst
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Tenure-track Indigenous Business Scholar
Queen's University, Smith School of Business
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics