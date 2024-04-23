School: University of California

Major: Legal Studies

Year: Senior



Chase Griffin, a legal studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles, sets the example as an active supporter of programs to combat food insecurity. The Bruins quarterback donates part of his NIL earnings to such causes. Griffin, who earned the UCLA Athletics Academic & Student Services Success Award in 2021, is a three-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll member and 14-time Athletic Director's Honor Roll member. He is also a three-time Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar honoree. “Chase is consistent in everything he does, always doing his best no matter the situation,” said DeShaun Foster, head coach for UCLA football. “He sets an incredible example, working toward his third degree while helping our team in any way possible and still finding time to give back.”