School: Weber State University

Major: Professional Sales

Year: Senior



Dillon Jones is a forward on the men’s basketball team at Weber State University, where he takes the initiative to volunteer in community projects. The professional sales major was a unanimous selection to the All- Big Sky, First Team, and he earned First-Team All-District honors from the USBWA and the NABC. Jones will go down as one of the best to ever play basketball at Weber State, said Eric Duft, head coach for Wildcats Men’s Basketball. “In addition to an incredible career that will see him get drafted to the NBA, Dillon has been an outstanding student and an even better ambassador to the Ogden, Utah, community,” said Duft. “In a day and age where many student-athletes are worried about what they are getting, Dillon has focused on how he can give back, which makes him very unique in today's landscape.”