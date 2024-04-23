Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dillon Jones

Apr 23, 2024

School: Weber State University
Major: Professional Sales
Year: Senior

Dillon Jones is a forward on the men’s basketball team at Weber State University, where he takes the initiative to volunteer in community projects. The professional sales major was a unanimous selection to the All- Big Sky, First Team, and he earned First-Team All-District honors from the USBWA and the NABC. Jones will go down as one of the best to ever play basketball at Weber State, said Eric Duft, head coach for Wildcats Men’s Basketball. “In addition to an incredible career that will see him get drafted to the NBA, Dillon has been an outstanding student and an even better ambassador to the Ogden, Utah, community,” said Duft. “In a day and age where many student-athletes are worried about what they are getting, Dillon has focused on how he can give back, which makes him very unique in today's landscape.” 

Read Next
Myles Collins
Male Sport Finalists
Myles Collins
April 23, 2024
Suggested for You
Myles Collins
Male Sport Finalists
Myles Collins
Chase Griffin
Male Sport Finalists
Chase Griffin
Marcus Caldeira
Male Sport Finalists
Marcus Caldeira
Jacori Teemer
Male Sport Finalists
Jacori Teemer
Related Stories
Myles Collins
Male Sport Finalists
Myles Collins
Chase Griffin
Male Sport Finalists
Chase Griffin
Marcus Caldeira
Male Sport Finalists
Marcus Caldeira
Jacori Teemer
Male Sport Finalists
Jacori Teemer
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Business Systems Analyst
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics