School: West Virginia University

Major: Finance

Year: Sophomore



Marcus Caldeira strives to improve his skills as a forward for men’s soccer at West Virginia University. He also commits time away from the pitch to engage with children at local schools and hospitals. This is while Caldeira maintains a 4.00 GPA in finance — he has appeared on the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll and the President's List. As such, the Mountaineer has been named to College Soccer News First- Team All-American, United Soccer Coaches Second-Team All-American, United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Regional First Team, All Sun Belt First Team, CSC First-Team Academic All-American, and CSC Academic All-District. “He is a leader on the field and in the classroom,” said Sandy Cole-DeMent, assistant director for student-athlete development at West Virginia. “He is accountable, responsible, and is thoughtful in all his decisions academically and athletically.”





