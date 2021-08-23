UVA Disenrolls 238 Students For Ignoring COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Jessica Ruf
Aug 23, 2021

The University of Virginia (UVA) disenrolled 238 students for the fall semester for not getting COVID-19 vaccines, reports CNN. Like other schools across the nation, UVA's COVID-19 policies require that "all students who live, learn, or work in person at the university" be fully vaccinated for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.

Vaccine 6557419 1920Notably, of the 238 students, only 49 were actually enrolled in classes, said UVA spokesperson Brian Coy to CNN. He explained that the remaining 189 "may not have been planning to return to the university this fall at all," especially since they were "repeatedly reminded" to get vaccinated between May 20 and July 1 to avoid disenrollment.

Currently, about 96.6% of UVA's student body is vaccinated, and1.3% has been allowed to claim religious or medical exemptions. Those exempted students, however, must still wear a mask at all times and be tested once a week.

Unvaccinated students who were enrolled  still have a week to update their vaccination status and reenroll, added Coy.


Related Stories
In-Memoriam-banner-1200x628v2
COVID-19
Institutions Step Up Grief Counseling Efforts As Pandemic Wages On
Dr. Kenneth Ray
African-American
Panel Focuses on Providing Support to Black Male Students During the Pandemic
Marc Morial
COVID-19
National Urban League Calls for Post-COVID Racial Equity in Latest Report
vaccine-5926664_1920
COVID-19
Federal Judge Blocks Challenge to COVID Vaccine Mandate at Indiana University
Featured Jobs
Associate/Full Professor & Department Chair - Dept
University of Miami
Director of Financial Aid
Xavier University of Louisiana
Professor, Middle Eastern Politics
Princeton University
Assist. Prof., Political Economy of Development
Princeton University
Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management
Xavier University of Louisiana
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More