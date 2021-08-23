The University of Virginia (UVA) disenrolled 238 students for the fall semester for not getting COVID-19 vaccines, reports CNN. Like other schools across the nation, UVA's COVID-19 policies require that "all students who live, learn, or work in person at the university" be fully vaccinated for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.

Notably, of the 238 students, only 49 were actually enrolled in classes, said UVA spokesperson Brian Coy to CNN. He explained that the remaining 189 "may not have been planning to return to the university this fall at all," especially since they were "repeatedly reminded" to get vaccinated between May 20 and July 1 to avoid disenrollment.

Currently, about 96.6% of UVA's student body is vaccinated, and1.3% has been allowed to claim religious or medical exemptions. Those exempted students, however, must still wear a mask at all times and be tested once a week.

Unvaccinated students who were enrolled still have a week to update their vaccination status and reenroll, added Coy.



