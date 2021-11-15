Several Universities Extend Employee Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccination After New Guidance from White House

Jessica Ruf
Nov 15, 2021

In alignment with updated guidance from the Department of Labor, the University of Virginia (U.Va.) has extended its deadline for when full- and part-time employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, reports the university's student newspaper.

Vaccine G088941060 1920In a September executive order, President Biden previously required that employees of organizations with federal contracts, such as U.Va., be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Early this month, however, the White House extended that deadline to Jan. 4, so that it would match the deadline set for private companies and health care organizations and reduce potential confusion. According to the student paper, less than 5% of U.Va.'s employees have yet to be fully vaccinated.

“As we previously have said, compliance with President Biden’s executive order is vital to ensure that we do not risk losing millions in federal contract dollars that support important research and education work here at U.Va.,” stated an email from U.Va.'s provost, Liz Magill, and chief operating officer, J.J. Davis, according to the student newspaper.

U.Va. is not the only university extending its deadline to align with the White House's updated guidance. New Mexico State University and Auburn University in Alabama have also extended their deadlines. Meanwhile, the University of Pittsburgh says it plans to stick with its original deadline of Dec. 6.


