Emory Joins Growing List of Universities Beginning Spring Semester Online Amid Spreading Omicron Variant

Jessica Ruf
Dec 29, 2021

Emory University in Atlanta will begin its spring semester online amid rising COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, announced the university's president Dr. Gregory L. Fenves in a letter to the community. Residence halls will open as planned, but all undergraduate, graduate and professional courses will begin remotely, excluding clinical and research activities, School of Medicine courses. 

Corona Gffb16dab4 1920While more than 97% of Emory's community has been vaccinated and while "the campus will open as planned on January 4, we know there will be positive cases within our community," wrote Fenves in the letter, which added that all students, faculty and staff are also required to receive a booster dose by Jan. 19.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC), Georgia's positive test rate for COVID-19 cases has more than quadrupled from 5% in mid-December to 23% on Monday, with the Omicron variant "hitting metro Atlanta particularly hard."

But with COVID cases rising across the nation, Emory isn't the only school to make the last-minute decision to move online, Harvard University, the University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignStanford and several University of California campuses have recently made similar moves, notes AJC.

"I understand that beginning the semester with remote learning and teaching is inconvenient, particularly for students and families who have already made travel arrangements, faculty who have planned in-person coursework, and staff who have made countless adjustments to their protocols throughout the past two years," said Fenves. "But we must be adaptable during this surge so we can continue our important work—learning, teaching, creating, and discovering—in the face of this ever-evolving pandemic."

Related Stories
Dr. KerryAnn O'Meara, professor of higher education at the University of Maryland
Leadership & Policy
Symposium Tackles Higher Education’s New, COVID-Era Realities
Vaccine G088941060 1920
COVID-19
Several Universities Extend Employee Deadline for COVID-19 Vaccination After New Guidance from White House
Dos And Donts For International Students
Demographics
New Data Show Pandemic Decline in International Enrollment
Johnson & Wales University
COVID-19
Johnson & Wales University Sues Its Insurer For Not Covering Pandemic-Related Losses
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
WHITEHEAD FELLOW POSITION
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Fall22-Teaching-track Faculty Positions in SSE
Stevens Institute of Technology
Provost
Provost
Assistant Professor
Moss Landing Marine Laboratories
Spring22 - Teaching-track Faculty Position in SSE
Stevens Institute of Technology
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs