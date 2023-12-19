Former SAU President Files EEOC Complaint

Former Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail has filed a complaint alleging that the school engaged in retaliation against her and discrimination against her and other Black women. Saint Augustine's University

The law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp filed a Charge of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on McPhail’s behalf.

This comes after McPhail was fired from her leading role at SAU earlier this month, following alleged hostility from certain SAU trustees in early October and a subsequent internal complaint from McPhail regarding the hostility.

According to the law firm, trustees discriminated against Black women, devalued their opinions, and dismissed McPhail’s concerns, instead allegedly telling her to be “less sensitive” and to separate herself from “that woman stuff.”

“Woman, did you hear me speak?! I demand you answer my question!” one trustee on the predominantly male board allegedly said to McPhail on Oct. 5., according to the firm.

According to the law firm, McPhail is alleging that SAU retaliated against her by terminating her employment just days after she told the school she had retained counsel for discrimination and retaliation claims.