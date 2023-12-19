Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Former SAU President Files EEOC Complaint

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 19, 2023

Former Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail has filed a complaint alleging that the school engaged in retaliation against her and discrimination against her and other Black women.Dr. Christine Johnson McPhailDr. Christine Johnson McPhailSaint Augustine's University

The law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp filed a Charge of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on McPhail’s behalf.

This comes after McPhail was fired from her leading role at SAU earlier this month, following alleged hostility from certain SAU trustees in early October and a subsequent internal complaint from McPhail regarding the hostility.

According to the law firm, trustees discriminated against Black women, devalued their opinions, and dismissed McPhail’s concerns, instead allegedly telling her to be “less sensitive” and to separate herself from “that woman stuff.”

“Woman, did you hear me speak?! I demand you answer my question!” one trustee on the predominantly male board allegedly said to McPhail on Oct. 5., according to the firm.

According to the law firm, McPhail is alleging that SAU retaliated against her by terminating her employment just days after she told the school she had retained counsel for discrimination and retaliation claims.

 

 

 

 

Suggested for You
Gregory Smith
Faculty & Staff
Smith Named Chancellor at the San Diego Community College District
City College of San Francisco expects to rehire faculty members who were laid off last spring, according to reports.
Faculty & Staff Issues
City College of San Francisco to Rehire Faculty Laid Off Last Spring
Dr. Leah P. Hollis
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Leah P. Hollis Appointed to Access, Equity, and Inclusion Post at Penn State
Cuyahoga Community College
Faculty & Staff Issues
In Lawsuit, Two Professors Allege Retaliation and Discrimination By Cuyahoga Community College Administrators
Related Stories
Lakeland Community College
Faculty & Staff Issues
Lakeland Community College Cuts Roughly 10% of Workforce to Avoid Financial Issues
Old Dominion University’
Faculty & Staff Issues
Old Dominion University Launches Program to Address Lack of Minority Faculty
Msu
Faculty & Staff Issues
MSU Tenure-Track Faculty Look to Unionize
California State University
Faculty & Staff Issues
Cal State Faculty Union Vote to Authorize Strike for Higher Wages and Better Workloads
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Distinguished Visiting Scholar, College of Arts and Sciences (University at Buffalo)
University at Buffalo
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers