Montana State Receives $101M, Largest Gift Ever Given to a U.S. Nursing college

Montana State University's College of Nursing has received $101 million — the largest donation ever given to a U.S. nursing college. The gift comes from Goosehead Insurance Inc. founders and Montana natives Mark and Robyn Jones, who say they want to improve health care access for the state's rural and frontier communities.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 52 of Montana’s 56 counties classify as medically underserved. With the couple's gift, MSU is optimistic it will now meet the state's projected shortfall in baccalaureate-level registered nurses by 2030.

“Straight from the hearts of Mark and Robyn, this gift will forever change health care in Montana, and it will serve as a model for the nation,” said MSU President Dr. Waded Cruzado. "Thanks to their vision, we will have access to tangible tools, such as high-quality simulation labs, new facilities across our nursing campuses, and more registered nurses, and doctor of nursing practice prepared nurse practitioners and nurse midwives.”