$5M Grant Focuses on Improving Health Equity in Indianapolis

Walter Hudson
Sep 16, 2021

The Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI has received a five-year, $5 million grant from Eli Lilly and Co. to expand the Diabetes Impact Project. Known as DIP-IN, the project aims to improve health equity in three Indianapolis neighborhoods where residents are predominantly people of color.

Launched in 2018 with an initial five-year, $7 million grant from Lilly, DIP-IN is a partnership among the Fairbanks School of Public Health and Indianapolis communities in the northeast, near northwest and near west focused on Type 2 diabetes prevention and control. Download (8)

In the three DIP-IN neighborhoods, 83% of the residents are people of color and an estimated 10,000 people live with diabetes, with prevalence rates of 20%. The average rate of diabetes in Indianapolis is 15%, while globally it is 9%.

"In addition to the high prevalence of diabetes and alarming life expectancy gap, COVID-19 has added an unacceptable burden to Black and Brown communities in Indianapolis," said Tiffany Benjamin, senior director of social impact for Lilly and president of the Lilly Foundation. "With the launch of Lilly's Racial Justice Initiative last year, we are even more committed to identifying and eliminating the institutional and societal barriers that keep our neighbors from living long and healthy lives."

Related Stories
Msu Logo
Health
Montana State Receives $101M, Largest Gift Ever Given to a U.S. Nursing college
Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP)
News Roundup
AAUP Pressures Campuses to Enact Safe Reopenings with Delta Variant
nypresbyterian
Health
Iona College To Establish Health Science School on Former Concordia College Campus
Tulane University School of Medicine
STEM
Tulane Graduate Medical Programs Put on Probation, Partly Due to Diversity Concerns
Featured Jobs
Teaching Faculty I, Educational Leadership & Admin
Florida State University
Pre-enrollment Advisor/Academic Advisor
SUNY Empire State College
Chief Postsecondary Impact Officer
Tennessee SCORE
Director of Clinical Operations
Williams College
Dean of the College of Business
University of Akron
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Innovative Approaches to Diversifying the Academic Pipeline with Drs. Curtis Byrd and Rihana S. Mason
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs