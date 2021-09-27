Integrative medicine advocate Dr. Deepak Chopra will become a volunteer faculty member at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, where he will help provide programs on the mind and body connection and its role in overall health.

“Every event that happens in the mind is registered in the body and vice versa, and so we can look at a more holistic, integrative way of understanding what we call the healing process,” Chopra said. “I think as we understand more about that, the future of well-being becomes very precise, very personalized, preventable, predictable, participatory and process oriented.”

Chopra’s courses are intended to complement the college's traditional medicine curriculum by helping students motivate their patients to live healthy lifestyles, said Dr. Jeffrey LaRochelle, associate dean for academic affairs.

Trained as an endocrinologist, Chopra has previously taught at Tufts, Harvard and Boston University. In addition to his latest role at UCF, he currently serves as adjunct professor of urology at Mount Sinai; clinical professor of family medicine and public health at the University of California, San Diego; and as a senior scientist with the Gallup Organization.

He is founder of the Chopra Foundation which advocates for mind, body and spiritual healing through educational and research projects. His work with the foundation is currently looking at how technology and artificial intelligence can support mental health and make counseling more accessible.



