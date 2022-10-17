Dr. Christopher D. Smith Appointed Director of DEI at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education

Dr. Christopher D. Smith has been appointed director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE).

Smith – as the private institution’s chief diversity officer (CDO) – said he wants to create an environment focused on acceptance and address health disparities and inequities in- and out-of-state.

“Using his strong leadership skills and decision-making abilities, Dr. Smith will work with our faculty and staff to foster student learning across ACHE,” said ACHE President and CEO Kyle D. Parker. “He is a great asset to our team of leaders, and I am thrilled to have his experience in student engagement and success at ACHE.”

Previously, Smith was dean of student services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, chair of the Chancellor’s Taskforce on DEI, and member of the University of Arkansas System Board’s Task Force on Racial Equity.

Smith holds a Master of Public Administration from Arkansas State University and a Doctor of Education from University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California.