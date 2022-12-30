Vassar President Dr. Elizabeth Bradley Awarded a 2023 Wilbur Lucius Cross Medal for Scholarly Work in Public Health

Vassar College President Dr. Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Bradley has been awarded a 2023 Wilbur Lucius Cross Medal, Yale University Graduate School’s highest alumni honor. Bradley was commended for her scholarly work in public health and her commitment to the health and well-being of local and global communities.

She is lauded for her efforts in hospital care quality and large-scale health system strengthening in the U.S. and abroad, having received the 2018 William B. Graham Prize for Health Services Research and having been elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2017.

A Yale alumna and Yale faculty for 20 years, Bradley was a professor of public health and faculty director of the school’s Global Health Leadership Institute; the Brady-Johnson Professor in the Grand Strategy program; and head of Branford College.

Bradley holds a BA in economics from Harvard University; an MBA from the University of Chicago; and a Ph.D. in health policy and health economics from Yale.