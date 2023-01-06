Onondaga Community College to Receive $2 Million to Improve Hospital Simulation Center to Train Nurses and Technicians

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 6, 2023

Onondaga Community College will receive $2 million to renovate and expand a hospital simulation center to train nurses and technicians amid staffing shortages at Central New York hospitals, Syracuse.com reported.Onondaga Community College

The federal funding – announced by Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY – will go towards renovating and equipping simulation rooms with audiovisual gear capable of virtual reality learning. The training center will include patient rooms, a simulated drug dispensary, and a maternal and infant care delivery room.

The school also plans to launch programs for students who want to become certified nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians, home health aides and pharmacy technicians.

“This will give our region the shot in the arm it needs to start addressing the shortages in healthcare workers we are seeing in too many hospitals across the country, while simultaneously helping residents get good paying jobs boosting their community,” Schumer said in a statement.

Related Stories
Dr. Elizabeth 'Betsy' Bradley
Health
Vassar President Dr. Elizabeth Bradley Awarded a 2023 Wilbur Lucius Cross Medal for Scholarly Work in Public Health
Uc San Diego Health
Health
UC San Diego Health Receives $2.2 Million Grant to Encourage High Schoolers to Pursue Health Care Careers
The University Of Dayton
Health
University of Dayton to Launch Health Equity Fellows Program for Underrepresented Students
Meharry Medical College
Health
Meharry Medical College and Nashville Metro Government Form Agreement to House Nashville General Hospital
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
CHAIR AND CLINICAL FACULTY, MANAGEMENT AND TECHNOLOGY
New York University
Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost
Maricopa Community College
VISITING CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR in Travel and Tourism Technology
New York University
CLINICAL ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF Organizational Consulting
New York University
Faculty Specialist I or II: Professional Specialist, tenure-track
Western Michigan University
CHAIR AND CLINICAL FACULTY, INTEGRATED MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS
New York University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
BEST OF IN THE MARGINS 2022
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More