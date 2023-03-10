Manhattan College to Launch School of Health Professions in July

Manhattan College has established a new School of Health Professions (SoHP), which will officially launch Jul. 1.

The school will offer in Fall 2023 pre-existing undergraduate programs in physical education, allied health, exercise science, nuclear medicine technology, radiation therapy technology, health care informatics, public health and graduate programs in marriage and family therapy, mental health counseling, and school counseling. Come Fall 2024, it intends to launch a nursing program.

On the postgraduate level, the SoHP will give access to opportunities in fields such as osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, physician assistant, occupational therapy, and pharmacology through agreements where Manhattan graduates get preferential admission at certain institutions.

SoHP plans to create additional programs in the future, such as in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy/audiology, surgical technology, pharmacology, and physician assistant.

“We are proud and excited to announce the establishment of the new School of Health Professions at Manhattan College,” said Brother Daniel Gardner, president of Manhattan College. “By training the next generation of nurses, physical therapists, surgical technicians and other highly specialized health professionals, SoHP will continue the College’s tradition of providing service for the greater good. It will offer our students the chance to pursue in-demand careers that are also highly compensated. It also allows the College new opportunities for successful enrollment and donor support.”

The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics (DLS) estimates a 52.2% increase in demand for nurse practitioners (NP) and a 21% increase in demand for physical therapists between 2020 and 2030, with similar expectations for physician assistants, speech language pathologists, athletic trainers, mental health counselors, and health service managers.