UC Riverside School of Medicine Accepts Inaugural Class of California Medicine Scholars

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 28, 2023

The UC Riverside (UCR) School of Medicine has accepted its first class of California Medicine Scholars. This spring, these community college students from inland Southern California will receive academic support as they pursue medical education.Uc Riverside

The 37 students are part of the new state-funded California Medicine Scholars Program (CMSP), which seeks to diversify the field of primary care and address health workforce shortages. The students will have access to mentoring, networking opportunities, and advising, internship, and volunteer healthcare experiences through a Regional Hub of Healthcare Opportunity (RHHO) at the UCR medical school.

“With CMSP, I am excited that community college students are part of a four-year pathway program from community college to medical school that is complete with mentorship, internships and professional development,” said Teresa Cofield, director of the medical school’s Pathway Programs. “More importantly, the students are part of a regional and statewide network of resources. The program aligns with our mission to grow our own physicians, especially to fill the region’s shortage of primary care physicians.”

Almost half (42%) of Black and Latino Californians said their community lacked adequate numbers of primary care providers, according to a February survey by California Health Care Foundation and NORC at the University of Chicago.

CMSP has four RHHOs. The UCR School of Medicine leads the Inland Empire RHHO, while the other three RHHOs are led by UC Davis School of Medicine; UC San Diego School of Medicine; and UCSF School of Medicine-Fresno.

 

Related Stories
University Of Massachusetts Amherst
Health
Nearly 50 University of Massachusetts Amherst Students Hospitalized After Trending Drinking Challenge
Manhattan College
Health
Manhattan College to Launch School of Health Professions in July
Onondaga Community College
Health
Onondaga Community College to Engage in $32 Million School of Health Expansion
Dr. Louis Sullivan
Health
Rutgers Webinar Discusses Health Equity, Minority Health, and Medical Education
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Dean of Health Professions
New River Community College
Visiting Assistant Professor of Higher Education and Student Affairs
The University of Iowa College of Education
Clinical Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership
Georgia State University
Coordinator Off-Campus Military Programs
Northern Virginia Community College
Counselor (Full-Time, Categorically Funded) Reedley College
State Center Community College District
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Understanding the Black Student Experience with Dr. Courtney Brown
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More